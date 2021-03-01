Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.16. 79,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,025. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

