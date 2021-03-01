Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 380,475 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,475 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 5.11% of The New York Times worth $442,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The New York Times by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,247,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in The New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NYSE NYT traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $54.01. 12,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,667. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,982 shares of company stock valued at $244,348. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

