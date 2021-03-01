Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 245.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,173,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $314,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,514 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

