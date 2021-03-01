Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 714,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 517,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 101,943 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.93. 171,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,445,148. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

