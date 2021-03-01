Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 25,786 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,786 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 604,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 92.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.63. 670,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,810,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.