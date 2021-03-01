PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 368.8% in February

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the January 28th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 60,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,511. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.