Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 460,100 shares, an increase of 1,636.2% from the January 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Peak Fintech Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.29. 340,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,792. Peak Fintech Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06.

Get Peak Fintech Group alerts:

About Peak Fintech Group

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.