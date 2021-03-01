Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 460,100 shares, an increase of 1,636.2% from the January 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Peak Fintech Group stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.29. 340,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,792. Peak Fintech Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06.
About Peak Fintech Group
