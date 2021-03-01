Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $158.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as high as $179.27 and last traded at $178.88, with a volume of 33707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.71.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $2,499,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

