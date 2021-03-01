Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a growth of 1,453.5% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,065,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Beyond Commerce stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 106,124,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,124,109. Beyond Commerce has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Beyond Commerce Company Profile
