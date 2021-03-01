Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 1,193.2% from the January 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.53. 729,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.