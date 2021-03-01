Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.72. 16,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.69 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

