Trias Hits Market Cap of $616,742.72 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Trias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $616,742.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.74 or 0.00761956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00059962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

