FLC Capital Advisors Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.69. 620,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,197,816. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

