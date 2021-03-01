Covenant Partners LLC Has $442,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 174,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,062 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 502,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 215,862 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

