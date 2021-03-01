Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $455.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post sales of $455.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.80 million and the lowest is $448.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $434.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

AIMC stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

