YOU COIN (YOU) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.87 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $779,080.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00763175 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00042178 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

