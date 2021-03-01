Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPAA shares. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

MPAA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,947. The firm has a market cap of $400.18 million, a PE ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

