ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Fortive stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

