Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,622,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.73. 22,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.