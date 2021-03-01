Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 19,800 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 170,962 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,320,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 165,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 61,203 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.66. 25,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

