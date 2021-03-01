Short Interest in Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Grows By 2,240.7%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 2,240.7% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Inner Spirit stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,165. Inner Spirit has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of February 09, 2021, it operated 75 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

