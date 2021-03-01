Short Interest in Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Grows By 2,240.7%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 2,240.7% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Inner Spirit stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,165. Inner Spirit has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
About Inner Spirit
