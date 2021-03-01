Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.35

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 8618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 93,253 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.