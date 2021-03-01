Brokerages Anticipate AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. AECOM reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

ACM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. 15,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $60.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

