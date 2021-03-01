QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 1,845.5% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QSEP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 196,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

