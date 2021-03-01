QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 1,845.5% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QSEP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 196,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. QS Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About QS Energy
