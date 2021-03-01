Quark (QRK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $595.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $595.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,016,723 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

