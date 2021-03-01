Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

DIS stock opened at $189.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $200.60. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

