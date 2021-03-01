CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,404,000 after acquiring an additional 244,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after acquiring an additional 366,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.94 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

