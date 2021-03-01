nLIGHT (LASR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

nLIGHT (NASDAQ: LASR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2021 – nLIGHT had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – nLIGHT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

2/18/2021 – nLIGHT had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – nLIGHT had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – nLIGHT had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – nLIGHT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – nLIGHT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Shares of LASR traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,813. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,338,000 after buying an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

