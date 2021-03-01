Verus Financial Partners Inc. Invests $2.82 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

NYSE PM traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.35. 25,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.