FLC Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of USB stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.
U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.
U.S. Bancorp Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
