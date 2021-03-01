FLC Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

