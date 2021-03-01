Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 5,660 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.80. The stock had a trading volume of 121,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,205,000 shares of company stock worth $1,327,572,658. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

