453,200 Shares in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Purchased by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.68% of NIC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 23.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NIC by 134.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 29.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIC by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in NIC by 5.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 78,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGOV traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,113. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

