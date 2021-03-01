Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 91,200 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $375,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,883,000 after buying an additional 138,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,527,000 after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $13.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.14. 24,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,505. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.