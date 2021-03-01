Wedbush Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $30.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,145.23.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,328.51 on Thursday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,144.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,960.53.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $56,811,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

