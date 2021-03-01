Diamond 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,764.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00004463 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $7.75 million and $9,764.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,576,295 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

