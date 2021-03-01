Wajax (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.14

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.14 and last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 70064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Wajax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$441.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.62.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

