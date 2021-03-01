Anchor Market Cap Reaches $10.20 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001639 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and $16,797.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.74 or 0.00761956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00059962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00042086 BTC.

About Anchor

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

