RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the January 28th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RGRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. 120,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,608. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

