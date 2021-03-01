Truist Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $52.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 117,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,762. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,946,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $4,159,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 95,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

