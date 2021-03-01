Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report sales of $1.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $3.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.75 million, with estimates ranging from $15.26 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

FUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

FUV stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 50,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,981. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.