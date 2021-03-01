Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$5.45

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCP shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$2.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.74. 2,109,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.64. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.67%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

