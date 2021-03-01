Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.89. The company had a trading volume of 85,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,295. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

