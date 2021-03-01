Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 179,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

