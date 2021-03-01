Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.09. 157,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,445,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

