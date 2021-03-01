iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,421,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,392 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.33. 16,710,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59.

