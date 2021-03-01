Altman Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $337.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

