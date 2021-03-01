Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.91.

SOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. 15.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,808. The company has a market cap of $539.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

