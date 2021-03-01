Jarvis+ (JAR) Hits Market Cap of $736,747.72

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 80.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $736,747.72 and approximately $669,675.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 66.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.74 or 0.00761956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00059962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00042086 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

