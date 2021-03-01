Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the January 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSHHY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32. Guangshen Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

