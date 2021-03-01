Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the January 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GSHHY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32. Guangshen Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.66.
Guangshen Railway Company Profile
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.