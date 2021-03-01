KWB Wealth Takes $269,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 757 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Shares of PANW traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $364.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,244. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.76 and its 200 day moving average is $299.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,671,593.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,195 shares of company stock worth $56,893,235. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

